The American Red Cross received $1,066,400 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to support AmeriCorps members as they help the Red Cross teach people about how to be prepared for emergencies. CNCS is the federal agency for volunteering and service programs.

In west central Ohio, the grant will help fund an AmeriCorps position for the local Red Cross chapter. This position will focus on educating individuals on disaster preparedness through the Home Fire Campaign and Pillowcase Project. The AmeriCorps member will also work to develop volunteer leadership for the Red Cross’ preparedness programs.

“We are grateful for this terrific support from the Corporation for National and Community Service,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “By helping support our Home Fire Campaign and Pillowcase Project, we will be able to teach more households and children about fire prevention and the importance of being prepared.”

The term of service for the new full-time AmeriCorps position will begin September 11 of this year and end August 10, 2018.

AmeriCorps members receive the following benefits:

A taxable living allowance around $14,000 over the term.

An education award of $5,815 after successful completion of the term of service. Education Award can also be used for education expenses for children and grandchildren.

The opportunity to positively impact the community through preparedness education.

Interested applicants should contact the American Red Cross at 419.227.5121 or email