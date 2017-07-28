Van Wert independent news

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Van Wert Health Care, 140 Fox Road from 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Due to low supplies, the Red Cross recently declared a critical blood shortage. The greatest need is “O-negative” blood, which can be transfused to almost any patient in need.

To donate blood, you must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. There is no upper age limit.