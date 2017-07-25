Ralph Wilson Garwood of Van Wert passed away at 5:23 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born May 30, 1937, in Willshire Township, Van Wert County, the son of Harvey Clinton Garwood and Naomi Esther Nefferler, who both preceded him in death. His wife, Carrie (Barns) Jellison-Garwood, survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Lisa Weil-Hull of Holly, Michigan; two grandchildren; two stepchildren, Richard Jellison of Van Wert and Tammy (Wayne) Branham-Cripps of Defiance; five stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Revs. Steve Heilshorn and Dave Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County 4-H.

