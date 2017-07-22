Ralph Felver Jr., 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born February 28, 1930, in St. Marys, to Ralph and Martha (Moser) Felver, Sr., who both preceded him in death. On March 26, 1949, he married Sharon Rose (Polen) Felver, who survives at the residence.

Ralph is also survived by three children, Curtis A. (Karen) Felver of Zanesville, Deborah K. (James) Boroff of Van Wert, and Neil W. Felver of Wartrace, Tennessee. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; his best friend, George Spitler of Van Wert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

An infant son, Todd Eric Felver in 1968; one daughter, Kristy Lynn Felver in 1992; and a daughter-in-law, Tiffany G. Felver in 2016, also preceded him in death.

The last of nine siblings, Ralph was also preceded in death by four brothers, Louis Felver, Ervin “Red” Felver, Basil Felver, and Carl Felver; and four sisters, Goldie (Slife) Meyer, Cleo Howell, Lilly Herzog, and Marva Lee Germann.

Ralph was a 1948 graduate of Memorial High School in St. Marys. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Van Wert in 1989 after 23 years of service. He enjoyed painting, playing cards, watching movies, loved “Tom & Jerry”, but most of all loved his wife of 68 years and spending time with his children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. Chapel, in St. Marys, with the Rev. Don Clinger officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.

The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ralph may be directed to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 1155 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

