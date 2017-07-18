VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Housing Program announces its third annual Purple Light Nights™ campaign. Purple Light Nights™ started in Covington, Washington, in 2007 and has grown nationally, with organizations in 14 states participating in this meaningful campaign.

The goal of the cause is to remember domestic violence homicide victims, celebrate the survivors, and give hope to those that still live within an abusive situation. The color purple is recognized as the international color symbolic of domestic violence.

To participate in Purple Light Nights™, community members and businesses are encouraged to purchase a purple light bulb or a string of purple lights through the YWCA of Van Wert County. The lights should be displayed on lamp posts, porch lights, trees, and/or business storefronts throughout the entire month of October in honor and remembrance of domestic violence victims.

Businesses can also sponsor a tree with recognition of their sponsorship. Each purchase comes with a complimentary “Stop Domestic Violence” yard sign.

Pricing for the lights is as follows: Purple Light Bulbs (single) — $5 each; Purple LED string lights (24 feet), $30 each; and a tree sponsorship, $100 each.

Orders for lights will be taken through the month of August, with delivery scheduled for late September. Lights and sponsorships may be purchased onsite at the YWCA, by calling 419.238.6639, or by emailing CDiaz@ywcavanwertcounty.org. Payment is due at the time of purchase.

All proceeds benefit the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Domestic Violence Transitional Living Program. For more information, contact Celia Diaz, outreach coordinator, at 419.238.6639.