The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s impressive plans for a tour of the Delphos Canal Commission Museum and photo shoot along the historic Miami-Erie Canal were washed out on Saturday, July 22. Heavy rains, followed by what radar showed as additional severe bands, caused a flurry of telephone calls and Facebook posts to get the word out that the event was called off.

Officers were fairly confident that members who had expressed an interest in the trip had been notified, but feared that non-members who had accepted the club’s invitation to meet at 114 S. Race St. at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to ride along would not be aware the trip was canceled. Rex Dolby volunteered to go to the house to provide information about the canceled trip and apologize for any inconvenience the cancellation might have caused just in case someone did come. As it turned out, no one pulled up during the 15 minutes Dolby waited beyond the appointed time.

The club gratefully acknowledges the gift of photography equipment recently donated by Nancy Potter.

Those planning to enter the Van Wert County Fair’s Photography Exhibit only have until noon on Saturday, August 12, to enter your pictures and purchase a membership or season ticket.

The five classes in both color and black-and-white photography and Junior and Senior Divisions are: Expressions/Emotions, Reflections, Macro/Things Up Close, Water, and Weather.

The club’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, August 10, at 114 S. Race St.