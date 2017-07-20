Van Wert independent

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Skylar Ralf, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield released Ralf on a personal surety bond and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 2.

Jenifer Lynsey Jane Davis, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of complicity in the illegal assembly of drugs, a second-degree felony offense. She signed a time waiver in connection with the case, as well as another case pending in Common Pleas Court. Judge Burchfield scheduled a pretrial conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.