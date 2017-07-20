Pair arraigned on grand jury indictments
Van Wert independent
Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Skylar Ralf, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield released Ralf on a personal surety bond and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 2.
Jenifer Lynsey Jane Davis, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of complicity in the illegal assembly of drugs, a second-degree felony offense. She signed a time waiver in connection with the case, as well as another case pending in Common Pleas Court. Judge Burchfield scheduled a pretrial conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.
