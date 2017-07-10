Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 15 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.24 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 15.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are six-tenths of a cent per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 10 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.09 per gallon in 2016, $2.63 per gallon in 2015, $3.51 per gallon in 2014, $3.48 per gallon in 2013, and $3.48 er gallon in 2012.

“With July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following an uptick in oil prices in late June,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “While gas prices may rise slightly in some states in the week ahead, it will be a very mixed bag across the country as the recent rally in crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now.

“Call it the summer blues at the pump — prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we’ll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time — don’t expect much improvement in prices from for the rest of the summer, DeHaan added. “In fact, to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind.”