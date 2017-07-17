Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 1.3 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 17 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.18 per gallon in 2016, $2.67 per gallon in 2015, $3.41 per gallon in 2014, $3.62 per gallon in 2013, and $3.41 per gallon in 2012.

“As expected, gasoline prices over the last week were mixed; while the national average edged lower by a couple cents nearing its lowest of the summer, 20 states saw average prices move higher, two states saw prices little changed, while 28 saw average prices decline,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Oil prices, after sagging to close the month of June, had started July by surging, only to let up shortly after.

“Last week, however, the market resumed the rise, posting a 5 percent weekly gain, so we’re likely again to see something of everything: gas prices rising in most areas, falling in a few, and perhaps changing little in a handful of places as well,” DeHaan added. “The bigger issue we’re now looking at that could affect gasoline prices are a last minute special meeting OPEC will be holding on July 27.

“It remains a bit of a mystery what, if anything, they may decide, but all eyes will be focused on any policy changes or production changes,” he said.