Submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 notes the following highway projects in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties:

Van Wert County

Berm repair will take place at the following locations with traffic restricted to one lane through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage:

Ohio 49 from Willshire to U.S. 224

Ohio 117 throughout Van Wert County

Ohio 81 west of Ohio 118 to Willshire

U.S. 30 is, or will be, restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects, which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage, and resurface the route. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185.

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line (beginning Monday, July 24)

Paulding County

Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Ohio 66 from U.S. 224 in Putnam County to the Defiance County line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 114 just west of Ohio 66 will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for drainage tile repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

Ohio 190, just north of township Road Q and Fort Jennings, will close July 31 for approximately two weeks for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

The following routes will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage: