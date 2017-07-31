Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following highway projects for the week of July 31:

Van Wert County

The following routes and locations will be restricted at times to one lane through the work zone until fall for resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

U.S. 33, from the Indiana state line to the Mercer County line

U.S. 33, from the Indiana state line to the Mercer County line Ohio 118, from the Mercer County line to Ervin Street

Ohio 49, from the Mercer County line to the U.S. 33 overlap

Ohio 81, from the Indiana state line to U.S. 33

U.S. 224, from Township Road 77 to the CSX railroad

Berm repair will take place at the following locations with traffic restricted to one lane through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage:

Ohio 49, from Willshire to U.S. 224

Ohio 117 throughout Van Wert County

Ohio 81, west of Ohio 118 to Willshire

U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185.

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

Paulding County

Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613, back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Ohio 114, just east of Ohio 66, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for drainage tile repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

Ohio 190, just north of township Road Q and north of Fort Jennings, will close July 31 for approximately two weeks for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224 back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.