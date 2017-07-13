VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that Select Season tickets go on sale at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio this Friday, July 14.

The Niswonger’s upcoming 11th season is packed with 25 events that will keep patrons inspired, entertained, and educated throughout 2017-18. Starting this Friday, patrons can choose their own Select Series by bundling three or more events together for overall savings. This provides access to tickets before individual event release.

Because of high demand for shows, popular events can sell out prior to release. Advanced ticketing by bundling events as a Select Series ensures seats before events sell out. Early discounts of 10-20 percent save money for buyers of Select Series tickets. Selecting three or more events receives 10 percent off the purchase, selecting six or more receives a 15 percent discount, and purchasing the Grand Series is 20 percent off.

The lobby doors open at noon Friday or purchases can be made online at NPACVW.ORG. Entertainment seekers throughout the region have chosen the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as their entertainment destination. Season 11 is the perfect time to find out why.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.

The Box Office is open noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, go to the NPAC website above.