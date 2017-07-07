Submitted information

North Union United Methodist Church is renting spaces on the church property for the U.S. 127 Yard Sale. The church is located at 4486 U.S. 127, north of Van Wert, which makes it the ideal location for those who want to have a high-traffic venue to set up shop for the annual “World’s Longest Yard Sale”.

Spaces are available to rent from Wednesday, August 2, through Saturday, August 5. Set up at the church begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 1.

A 20-foot-by-20-foot space rents for $20, while a 20-foot-by-30-foot space rents for $30.These rates rent spaces for all four days of the sale. Tables are available to rent for $10 each. Rental spaces are on the lawn to allow for easy tent anchoring.

Every year, individuals from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama, clean out their closets and stake out the best spot they can find to sell their wares along U.S. 127. North Union has participated in this event every year since 2008.

“The guest book we have accumulated over the last 10 years shows that we have had shoppers from as far as Alaska and Florida, as well as from England, Canada, and Argentina,” said Del Free, 127 Yard Sale event manager for North Union UMC. “It is a delight that we can serve folks that come to see us from so many miles away.”

As always, the church’s Kitchen Committee will have food and drinks for sale in the air-conditioned social room during sale hours for all four days of the sale.

Interested renters should contact Free at 419.203.1726 for more information or to reserve a space. In addition, they may also contact the North Union UMC office at 419.238.1907 or stop by during office hours, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, to pick up a rental agreement and reserve a space.