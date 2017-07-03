Submitted information

COLUMBUS — As of July 1, a new law goes into effect requiring first-time applicants for a driver’s license who have not taken a course to take an abbreviated adult driver training course when they fail their first attempt at the driving test.

This new law applies to first-time applicants age 18 and older who have never held a driver’s license. If they fail their first attempt at maneuverability or the road portion of their driving test, they will be required to take the abbreviated adult driver training course before they are able to test for a second time.

There are four options for customers who are required to take the abbreviated adult driver training course with a licensed school. The options are:

1. A four-hour in-person class followed by four hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor with a licensed abbreviated adult driver training school; or

2. A four-hour in-person class followed by 24 hours of driving with a licensed driver 21 years of age or older; or

3. A four-hour state-approved online course followed by four hours of behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor with a licensed abbreviated adult driver training school; or

4. A four-hour state-approved online course followed by 24 hours of driving with a licensed driver 21 years of age or older.

The customers who choose the option for 24 hours of driving with a licensed driver 21 years of age or older cannot complete more than four hours of driving in one day. The customer is required to complete the Twenty-Four Hour Affidavit (BMV 5789) found on the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV’s) website: www.bmv.ohio.gov.

When customers return to the BMV for the second attempt at the driving test, they shall bring the certificate of completion of an abbreviated adult driver training course, along with the 24-hour affidavit, if they chose that option. The affidavit shall be completely filled out, signed, and notarized to be accepted.