The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first annual Summer’s End adult co-ed softball tournament.

The entry fee is $125, and the tournament will take place on Saturday, July 29 at Smiley Park. It will be a double elimination tournament, and first and second place teams will receive T-Shirts.

For more information or to register call Jim Davis at (419) 203-5534, or the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department at (419) 238-9121.