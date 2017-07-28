SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

If you’re a fan of model railroads, you’ll want to spend some of this weekend at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The Van Wert Historical Society is sponsoring the 14th annual Railroad Heritage Weekend from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at 1055 South Washington Street in Van Wert.

Spokesman Chuck White said after all these years, the Model Railroad Show and Swap remains very popular among train enthusiasts, along with casual fans of the hobby.

“We sold out (space) six weeks before this year’s show, and we have a wait list of 10 vendors with 24 tables,” White explained. “We’ll have 180 tables of model railroad bargains, displays and related merchandise.”

As the annual event continues to grow in size and popularity, this weekend’s show will be spread out over three buildings at the fairgrounds – the Commercial Building, the Jr. Fair Building and the Annex, and displays will vary in each of those buildings.

“Our lineup for layouts includes one Lionel, four HO scale, 2 N scale, and as many as seven Time Savers — these are hands on switching puzzles,” White said.

“We’ll also have a children’s play area with Thomas the Tank Engine, Brio and all sorts of wooden track,” White added.

Admission is $4 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. Scouts in uniform will also be admitted free of charge, and parking is free. Food and beverages will be available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Van Wert County Historical Society, a non-profit 501c organization.