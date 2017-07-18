Mildred Jean Johnson, 80 of Middle Point, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center following a 50-year fight with multiple sclerosis.

She was born November 27, 1936, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Kenneth Lewis and Helen (Neer) Hoghe, who both preceded her in death. On October 5, 1956, she married Billy C. Johnson at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and he survives.

Mildred was a 1954 graduate of VanDel High School. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Kenneth C. (Sheila) Johnson of Van Wert; two daughters, Kathy (David) Brown of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Keri (John) Wilson of Hartville; two brothers, Joe Hoghe of Middle Point and Dana Hoghe of Payne; a sister, Rene (Vernon) Hundley of Hartville; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

A granddaughter, Shannon, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in King Cemetery in Washington Township, Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1718 Indian Wood Circle, Suite C, Maumee, OH 43537, or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.