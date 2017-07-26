The girls 4-County League softball season concluded last week in Wren. Middle Point defeated Van Wert 8-7 in the championship game. It ended on an exciting play at the plate where the final out was made, allowing Middle Point to hang on for the win. Middle Point and Van Wert also finished the regular season in first and second place respectively. Pictured above are (front row, left to right): Tori Boyd and Heather Beair. Second row, left to right: Ashley Brown, Carly Young, Jessie Reynolds, Andy Webb, Katrina Behrans and Destiny Coil. Third row, left to right: Coach Friesner, Destiny Brown, Amy Beair, Hanna Young, Winter Boroff, Zade King, Anoria King, Courtney Minyoung, Kendall Bollenbacher, Arianna Hough and Coach Reynolds. Top row: Coach Beair. (submitted photo)