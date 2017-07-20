Max W. Kreischer, 76, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 28, 1941, in Van Wert County, a son of Lawrence and Edith (McClure) Kreischer, who both preceded him in death. On April 4, 1964, Max married the love of his life, the former Janet K. Tyas. Together they had three daughters.

Max faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was a former member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, where he was an elder and served as president of the church council. He was also a former member of Elks Lodge 1197 and Moose Lodge 1320.

Max spent 31 years in the bowling industry, managing Olympic Lanes for seven years and the Delphos Recreation Center for two years before managing Max-A-Rama Lanes for 22 years.

Max was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion Isaac Van Wert Post 178, and the Van Wert Bowling Association Hall of Fame, and could often be found spending time with his friends at the Sportsman’s Club.

He was a loyal Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, but Max bled Scarlet and Gray for the Van Wert Cougars. Of all the things Max was known to love, the most important to him were his loving wife, daughters, and grandkids, where he never missed a sporting event or activity in which they were involved.

Max never knew a stranger and was quick to help whenever someone was in need. His smile was contagious and he loved making people happy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Janet of Van Wert; daughters Darla (Todd) Dunlap, Denise (Gil) Gutierrez, and Teresa (Neil) Shaffer, all of Van Wert; three brothers, Harold (Sherry) Kreischer of Ohio City, Ronnie (Linda) Kreischer of Lexington, and Gerald (Dixie) Kreischer of Ohio City; two sisters, Marcile Pennell of Colorado and Audrey (Bill) Campbell of California; 14 grandchildren, Karlin (Alexis) Dunlap, Braden (Brittany) Dunlap, Elisa and Alexa Dunlap, Darren (Vicki) Gutierrez, Dea, Alana, and Nick Gutierrez, Luke (Mandy) Shaffer, Logan (Autumn) Shaffer, Connor, Jared, Sierra, Kaden, and Ashlynn Shaffer; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by six brothers, Gaylord, Floyd, Jimmy, Ralph, Robert, and Larry; a sister, Barbara Bashore; and one grandson, Corbin Jacob Shaffer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Revs. Gus Cristo-Baker and Paul Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Memorials can be given in Max’s name to First United Methodist Church.