It is with great sadness the family of Mary E. Fleming shares the passing of their beloved mother on Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on New Year’s Day 1929 in Pioneer, a daughter of Winfred and Grace (Farling) Butler, who both preceded her in death. On April 22, 1946, she married the love of her life, James L. Fleming, who also preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by her children, a son, Phillip J. (Kathy) Fleming; and two daughters, Pamela S. (Jim) Morris and Pauline K. Fleming. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kelly, Tiffany, Derek, Ryan, Jamie, and Zach; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Mildred Dick.

Two brothers, Paul Robert and Carl Butler, and two sisters, Nellie Crow and Ruth Fulmer, also preceded her in death.

Mary started her working career at the overall factory (Van Wert Manufacturing) on Main Street. She then joined the workforce at Aeroquip Corporation in their first week of operations and continued working there for 35 years until she retired.

Our mother loved nature and the outdoors. She especially liked mowing her lawn, which she continued to do up to two months before her death.

She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church and she was especially proud of raising three Christian children.

Per our mother’s wish there will be no visitation or services. Burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Paul’s Reformed Church.

Arrangements were made by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.