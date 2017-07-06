Mary Ann Snyder, 80, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Presense Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.

She was born November 14, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of Thomas and Esther (Eckart) Pichon, who both preceded her in death. She was first married to Frederick Allen Place, who died November 4, 1972. She then married Homer Eugene Snyder, who died June 9, 2001.

She is survived by her children, Anthony Edward (Mikki) Place of Davenport, Iowa, Yvonne Marie Place of New Haven, Indiana, Ann Monique Edgel of Avilla, Indiana, Katherine Rose Myers of Van Wert, Kenneth Stephen (Marlene Dian) Place of Van Wert, and Joseph Allen Place of Ohio City; two stepdaughters, Jane (Bob) Strunkenberg and Ginger Chivington, both of Van Wert; 23 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Margaret Robbins of Crestline, and Frances Blust and Julia Perry, both of Fort Wayne.

Two brothers, Tom and Paul, and a sister, Alice, also preceded her in death.

She had worked as a cook and server at several nursing homes and restaurants in Van Wert over the years.

There will be a celebration of Mary’s life from 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the Administration Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

