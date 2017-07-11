Print for later

Tweet about it

Martha E. Vaneman, 81, of Venedocia, passed away at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born October 13, 1935, in Van Wert, the daughter of John and Margaret (Owens) Vaneman, who both preceded her in death. She never married.

No survivors were listed.

She will be cremated and no formal services will be conducted.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.