Marguerite J. Young, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 20, 1940, the daughter of Ivan Rudd and Cora Jean (Mosier) Corlew, who both preceded her in death. On August 20, 1958, she married the Rev. Jack A. Young, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, David A. (Kelley) Young of Van Wert, Daniel R. (Cheryl) Young of Chicago, Illinois, Lynda (David) Conn of Van Wert, and Laura Young of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Jon (Cass) Corlew of Cleveland; one sister, Pat (Richard) Martzall of New Mexico; nine grandchildren, Alycen (Kyle) Urban, Jordan (Lindsi) Conn, Jackson Young, Noah Sease, Cora Sease, Nikki Young, Carlee Young, Cooper Young, and Kinsley Young; and five great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Liam Young, Oweyn and Ayden Urban, and Vanessa Conn.

A daughter, Kathleen A. “Kathy” Young, also preceded her in death.

Marguerite worked as an office secretary for Nationwide Insurance before moving to Starr Commonwealth School, where she retired.

She was a member of First Friends Church in Van Wert, where she was very active, and volunteered her time weekly at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

