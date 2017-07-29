Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview Athletic Department has set ticket prices for the 2017-2018 school year and except for one minor change, rates will remain the same.

Admission for all Junior High School sports and freshman basketball will now be $4 for adults and $3 for students.

Otherwise, tickets to any varsity sport with no pre-sale will be $5 for adults and $4 for students, while tickets to a varsity sporting event with a pre-sale will stay the same, $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will cost $6.

All Sports Passes for students will be $55, and $50 for adults. Student sports passes are good for all sports, while adult sports passes are not valid for boys varsity basketball games. A boys’ basketball season ticket is $60.

High school students participating in a sport may attend all home sporting events in that season free of charge. They must sign in on a pass sheet.