SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

Finances and routine items were the focus of Monday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock told board members that he’s wrapping fiscal year 2016-2017 and is working on the new fiscal year, which includes over 300 orders in preparation for the upcoming school year.

“Every day is like Christmas, with a lot of boxes coming through the office,” Bowersock said with a chuckle.

Bowersock also noted that $5 million was transferred from the general fund to cover the cost of the community center. Superintendent Jeffery Snyder said bids for the new facility will be opened this Thursday and, if all goes as planned, construction will begin in late August and be complete by early May 2018.

The district is planning to purchase two new school buses, and Bowersock also noted the district received a rebate check of over $19,000 from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

The Lincolnview board approved temporary appropriations for 2018, along with a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with Ridge Township, and board members approved the hiring of Natasha Breese to teach fifth grade, and Elizabeth Doherty as an elementary library media aide.

Board members also accepted the resignation of Ashley Miller as girls’ assistant varsity basketball coach, and hired her as girls’ junior varsity basketball coach.

Board member Eric Germann was designated as the district’s official voting delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association’s annual Capital Conference, and board members approved overnight trips for selected members of the high school choir to Kent State University and the University of Toledo.

During his monthly report, Snyder said the high school gymnasium floor has been refinished, and identical work on the elementary gym floor should be completed this week.

Snyder also noted officials are looking at ways to improve the school district’s website, and added the district remains in need of substitute bus drivers.