VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Arts Council board has approved $12,067,366 in grants to support Ohio artists, organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming during its initial and major FY 2018 funding round.

The 15-member board approved 635 grants when it met publicly on July 19 for its summer board meeting.

“Thanks to the Ohio governor and legislature’s prioritization of arts funding in the state budget, the Ohio Arts Council continues to invest in Ohio’s creative economy,” said OAC executive director Donna S. Collins. “With these awards, Ohio’s arts sector will engage our citizens, undertake innovative projects, and lead our state to a bright, shared future.”

This year, the OAC awarded 114 new applicants with funding. Among those grants was two grants totaling $22,451 for Van Wert County organizations. Those grant awards include $2,394 for Off Stage Productions Inc. and $20,057 for the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which oversees operation of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.