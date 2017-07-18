Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club will hold its annual Ice Cream Social and Benefit Auction on Friday, July 28, at the Middle Point Community Building.

Food is served, starting at 5 p.m. The sandwich menu includes barbecue pork, shredded chicken, sloppy joes, hot dogs, and Coney dogs. Side dishes, pie, and ice cream are also available.

The auction starts at 6 p.m. and features a variety of great items and gift certificates generously donated by area merchants. Proceeds benefit Middle Point Lions Club community projects.