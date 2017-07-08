Van Wert independent

A lightning strike has damaged the transmitter tower for WERT Radio (1220 AM), forcing that station off the air for at least two days.

Chris Roberts, president of First Family Broadcasting, which owns WERT, said the AM station will remain off until Monday or Tuesday of next week, because parts need to be shipped in to make repairs.

Fortunately, First Family recently obtained an FM license to provide the same programming as WERT, but on the FM band. Those wanting to hear WERT programming can do so at 104.3 on the FM band.