Submitted information

According to Senior Pastor Jim C. Burns, the Rev. Walter Caldwell will be guest speaker at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, at the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, July 16. Everyone is welcome to attend this special service.

Rev. Caldwell was born in St. Marys. After graduating from high school, he attended Bob Jones University (1951-1957) and received a bachelor’s degree in Bible and a master’s degree in Christian education. Rev. Caldwell has pastored churches in Pennsylvania from 1960-1978 and in Vermont (1978-1985). He also helped establish a church in New York (1985-1987).

Rev. Caldwell was also a teacher in The Fellowship Christian Academy in Methuen, Massachusetts, for 10 years and administered the school for three years. He retired in 2001 and moved back to Pennsylvania in 2002, where he served as senior adult leader and teacher and also served on a missions’ team until 2016. From 2002-2012, Rev. Caldwell and his wife, Shirley, served and led college student teams to Dongguan, China.

The Caldwells have four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. They presently live in Wallace, North Carolina, where they attend The Redemption Fellowship Church.