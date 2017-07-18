Submitted information

Neighborhood Bible Time (NBT) rally week for kids and teens is coming to Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert (former Horace Mann School building) Sunday through Friday nights, July 23 through July 28.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. and rally times will run from 6:30 through 9 p.m. each day. Two college-age young evangelists from out of state will travel to Van Wert to work with church volunteers and carry out this week’s activities.

Neighborhood Bible Time is the most exciting time of the year at Liberty Baptist Church! Children will experience the excitement of Biblical truths as they come alive. The nightly teen rally theme this year is “Warrior Wars”. Each night will be filled with refreshments, fun games, Gospel tricks, balloons, team competition, loud singing, and relevant Bible stories.

There is no cost for this event, and transportation will be available within a limited area. The Rev. Jim C. Burns is the church’s senior pastor and Britney Beougher is this year’s NBT director.

The children’s rallies are for those ages kindergarten through sixth grade, while teen rallies are for those in grades 7-12. There will be no nursery or preschool classes available.

For more information, contact the church at 419.238.2273 or check out the Liberty Baptist Facebook page.