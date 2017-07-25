Van Wert Police

July 23, 9:53 p.m. — Joshua M. Brown, 35, of 10351 Lincoln Highway, was cited for an open container violation and Zachary D. Brown, 34, of Convoy, was cited for an open contain violation and for having physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, while at Brookside Convenience Store, 1301 W. Main St.

July 22, 10:13 p.m. — Amanda J. Trejo, 34, of Fort Jennings, was arrested on an active warrant issued in Putnam County.

July 23, 2:34 a.m. — Dewey W. Hammons, 51, of Fort Jennings, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and an open container violation, as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street.

July 20, 6 p.m. — Percy J. Huffman, 35, of 933 Leeson Ave., was charged with theft as a result of an incident in the 900 block of Leeson Avenue.

July 18, 2:32 p.m. — Kasey L. Schisler, 28, of 309 N. Chestnut St., was arrested on an active warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

July 18, 1:44 p.m. — Robert E. Thompson, 33, of 623 Temple St., was served a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear.

July 16, 12:01 a.m. — David E. Craig, 55, of Gahanna, was cited for OVI, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 30.

July 15, 6:53 p.m. — Charles A. Miller, 61, of 329 1/2 South Ave., was cited for soliciting without a license.

July 14, 9:13 p.m. — Billy R. Gibson II, 47, of 315 N. Market St., was charged with assault as a result of an incident in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

July 15, 12:37 a.m. — Haley S. Ullinskey, 24, of 620 E. Central Ave., and Christopher J. Corwin, 35, of 618 W. Main St., were cited for criminal trespassing, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and littering after they were found on the roof of 704 E. Central Ave. An unidentified juvenile also may face additional charges related to the incident.

July 13, 11:18 a.m. — Nancy C. Gheen, 65, of 652 N. Race St., was issued a summons for a code enforcement violation.

July 13, 5:25 p.m. — Citlali M. Herrera, 36, of 624 W. Main St., was cited for failure to confine an animal and failure to register an animal.

July 13, 5:24 p.m. — Lacey N. Warren, 26, of Paulding, was charged with possession of marijuana while in the 800 block of Elm Street

July 12, 4:15 p.m. — Lisa G. McGuire, 53, of 416 N. Market St., was served a summons for a code enforcement violation.

July 12, 9:16 p.m. — Jasmine A. Diemer, 34, of 320 N. Chestnut St., was cited for disorderly conduct-intoxicated as a result of reports filed for an incident that occurred near the intersection of Main and Shaffer streets.

July 10, 5:44 p.m. — Kathy White, 56, and John Eugene White, 65, both of 221 N. Wayne St., were issued a summons for a code enforcement violation.