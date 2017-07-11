Van Wert Police

July 8, 8:49 p.m. — Sherry J. Cotterman, 48, of 1002 E. Main St., was charged with persistent disorderly conduct as a result of an altercation at her residence.

July 9, 5:07 p.m. — Elige Johnson, 54, of Convoy, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), possession of drug abuse instruments, an open container violation, possession of a Schedule 4 drug, and driving with fictitious license plates, as a restful of a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Wayne Street.

July 1, 11:01 p.m. — Elige Johnson, 54, of Convoy, was charged wit OVI as a result of a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Main Street.

July 1, 5:28 p.m. — Jeremy L. Lindeman, 35, of Lima, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct as a result of an incident that occurred in Fountain Park.

June 30, 2:50 p.m. — Brandon S. Hershey, 29, of Lima, and Jordan D. Vickery, 33, of 908-C E. Main St., were both charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Vickery was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, as a result of an incident in the 800 block of West Main Street.

June 29, 7:11 a.m. — A theft of medicine was reported from Vancrest Assisted Living on Van Wert-Decatur Road.

June 28, 3:54 p.m. — Rose C. Miklos, 22, of 234 W. Main St., was charged with disorderly conduct after she was allegedly found intoxicated at the local Walmart store.

June 27, 11:26 p.m. — Dewey W. Hammons, 51, of Fort Jennings, was charged with domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 200 block of East Main Street.

June 26, 11:11 p.m. — Christy W. Solsman, 31, of Convoy, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident in the 900 block of East Main Street.

June 26, 10:31 p.m. — Eric J. Hernandez, 36, of 103 N. Chestnut St., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon illegally.

June 26, 8:42 p.m. — Rickie L. Welker, 34, of Van Wert, was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, while Abbey E. Eutsler, 30, of Venedocia, was cited for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Central Avenue.