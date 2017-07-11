Submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Association and the Lambert Days Committee has finalized plans for the 2017 festival.

Lambert Days is always the third full weekend in July. This year’s dates are July 21-23. This is also the 50th anniversary of Ohio City’s celebration of the life of John W. Lambert and his invention of “America’s first automobile”.

This year’s edition of Lambert Days will feature a communitywide garage sale. For more information, contact Laura Morgan at 419.965.2515. There will also be food all weekend in the newly renovated Community Building on Ohio 118.

Friday, July 21

Festivities start off with a steak dinner (carryout is available), starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Ohio City’s American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 will have a flag-raising ceremony at 5 Friday evening, while kids’ games and inflatables will also open at 5. At 6 p.m., the Lambert Days Wiffleball Homerun Derby will take place. For more information, contact Lorenzo Frye 419.771.7037.

There will also be entertainment at 6 p.m. featuring Cass Blue. At 7, there will be a adult Wiffleball tournament. For more information, contact Brian Bassett 419.203.8203. A Texas Hold ‘em Tournament will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, along with Monte Carlo Night, which begins at 8 p.m. For more information, contact Jeff Agler at 419.513.0580.

Entertainment for Friday night starts at 8 and will be the band Colt & Crew. There will also be a fireworks display at 10:15 p.m. Friday (Saturday night is the rain date).

Saturday, July 22

Saturday morning begins with a softball tournament at 8. For more information, contact Brian Bassett at 419.203.8203. There will also be a coed volleyball tournament that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Tim Matthews at 419.203.2976. The Lambert Days Kids’ Wiffleball Tournament starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Lorenzo Frye at 419.771.7037.

Kids’ games and Inflatables continue at 11 Saturday morning. Cornhole tournament registration and 3-on-3 basketball tournament registration start at noon, while both tournaments begin at 1 p.m. For more information on cornhole, contact Josh Agler at 567.259.9941 and for 3-on-3 basketball, contact Scott Bigham at 419.953.9511.

The Hog Roast Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and carryout is available. There will also be music under the tent by Jeff Unterbrink at 4. Bingo will start at 5 p.m., and the night ends with entertainment by Megan White and Cadillac Ranch.

Sunday, July 23

The Lambert Days Car Show and Cruz-In registrations start at 10 a.m. Sunday, while the car show starts at noon. Judging and awards will be given out at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Jan Osborn at 419.605.2594. The Sunday Chicken Dinner begins serving at 11 a.m. while the band Triad will provide music in the Community Building.

This year, TRSS Drum Corps will be performing before the parade on Main Street. Parade registration is at 1:45 p.m. For more information, contact Dixie Emerick at 419.605.8165. The 50th Lambert Days Parade will start at 3 p.m. and will travel down Carmean Street, ending at Fireman’s Park.

For general information about Lambert Days, contact Jason Parrish at 567.259.9460, Brenda Weaver at 419.965.2000, Scott Bigham at 419.953.9511, or Ralph Riley at 419.965.2443. The Lambert Days website is lambertdays.com.