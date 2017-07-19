It seems only recently the music of the famous brother and sister duo, The Carpenters, has become so popular that tribute bands have begun. About two years ago, I saw three different Carpenter tribute bands. Nearly everyone remembers, and most adore, the music of Richard and Karen Carpenter. During the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, their music took the nation by storm. It was an easy style and very singable. This may be what captured our attention. Many of the songs were about love and the simple things of life; a feel-good type of music.

Compare The Carpenters music of the ‘70s and ‘80s to some of what we hear today and it will make you long for those simpler days of life. Well, this is what we are bringing to Fountain Park this Friday night. The tribute band we have coming is called We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered. As I said, I have heard three different tribute bands to The Carpenters, and, in my opinion, this one captures the Carpenters music the best. It stars Michelle Berting Brett as the voice of Karen Carpenter. When I play their recording, it is hard to distinguish Michelle’s voice from Karen Carpenter’s.

I think you will enjoy the concert and show. You will know and love nearly every song you hear. It will be the next best thing to actually attending a Carpenters concert like what you could have experienced 30-plus years ago. Unfortunately, we lost Karen Carpenter at the way-too-early age of 32 to the devastating disease of anorexia nervosa. A golden voice was silenced on February 4, 1983, but, thankfully, through Michelle Berting Brett, we can once again enjoy that great music we all still love.

Let’s all hope and pray for nice weather this Friday night, but if we need to move inside, catch us in the Van Wert County Foundation Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The Crestview Band Parents are scheduled to serve food this Friday night if we are in the park. One way or the other, it will all begin at 7 p.m.

Speaking of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, last Friday kicked off our big sales day of selling Select Series for the 2017-18 season. We surpassed last year’s sales already on a same day comparison. Tickets are being bought for many different shows and concerts. There are several leading the pack (or should I say PAC). The first sales alert I will put out is for the Texas Tenors. As presumed, they are already reaching sellout status. As part of the new Enrich Community Concert Series, nearly 600 seats were taken by those buyers. Now, with the Select Series, another 400 have purchased Texas Tenors tickets and we are closing in on a sellout. I doubt if it will reach single ticket availability.

You can still purchase the Enrich Community Concert Series or a Select Series and yet ensure a ticket to the Texas Tenors if you wish. Several others are selling strongly too. Remember, you can purchase online at www.npacvw.org or call 419.238.NPAC (6722) or visit the box office Tuesday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.

