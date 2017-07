Print for later

WREN — Wren Homecoming, in association with Wrenway Park Wiffleball Warehouse, has announced Jr. Wiffleball details.

A double elimination tournament is scheduled to begin August 17. The entry fee is $80 for a six player team, ages 15 and under.

Call Moe Davis at 419-495-2584 for more information.