John M. Zeigler, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert, surrounded by friends and family.

He was born August 6, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of David L. Zeigler, who survives in Van Wert, and Carolyn (Drury) Need Hey, who survives in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On June 30, 1990, he married Molly (Weaver) Zeigler, who also survives..

Other survivors include his stepfather, Byard Hey of Fort Wayne; his stepmother, Jeanne Zeigler of Van Wert; a brother, Charles (Rachel) Zeigler of Arlington, Virginia; one sister, Gretchen “Gigi” (Mike) Barnett of New Haven, Indiana; four stepsisters, Lisa (Lionel) Enyart, Beth (Jack) Rollins, Heidi Williams, Tina Bennett, and Karla Dimond; two stepbrothers, Byard “Biff” (Irene) Hey and David VanWynsberghe; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial talk will be given at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Van Wert, and is open to all friends and family.