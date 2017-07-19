Janet K. Risley, 72, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born November 14, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Allen “Allie” and Thelma Opal (Leonard) Barnhart, who both preceded her in death. She married Donald L. Risley Sr., who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Danny (Rhonda) Risley of Convoy, Angela (Rodney) Courtney of Delphos, and Amanda (Brent) Geething, of Van Wert; a brother, Bill (Evelyn) Barnhart of Van Wert; two sisters, Ellen (Ed) Grimes and Karen (Dennis) Stout, both of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Five brothers, Harrell, Allie, Delbert, Bobby, and Jimmy Barnhart; and five sisters, Ceola Shindeldecker, Loretta Rader, Rosalee Miller, Arbadella Coressel, and Betty Jewel, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Vince Barnhart officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Visiting Nurses and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.