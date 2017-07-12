Van Wert independent

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday afternoon, at the request of County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, due to significant flooding in the county, primarily in the village of Wren and in the portion of Delphos located in the county.

Areas in the county received anywhere from 2½ inches to 6½ inches of rain on Monday. Wrenco Trophy had several inches of water in the business, while Wren Tavern again had areas of flooding in the building.

The heaviest rainfall in the county fell in the Venedocia area, while one area of Ohio City saw 5 inches of rain fall. All of the water in the southeastern portion of the county eventually flowed into the Delphos area, causing significant flooding there. In addition, many rural roads in southeast Van Wert County were also closed because of high water.

On Monday afternoon, Toledo Molding & Die and Unverferth Manufacturing, on Ohio 697, had employees stranded at the plants due to flooding of roadways leading to the facilities. Toledo Molding & Die eventually left their vehicles at the plant when it closed operations for the day and walked on the railroad tracks into Delphos.

McCoy said he will be monitoring crop damage in the county, along with damage to washed out roads and bridges.

Additional storms are possible late tonight and again on Wednesday and Thursday. If that occurs, additional flooding and severe weather is possible.