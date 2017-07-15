Submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) announced that local governments may apply for Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant funding.

“These hazard mitigation grants fund activities that reduce disaster losses and protect life and property from future damages,” said Sima Merick, Ohio EMA executive director. “Here in Ohio, the majority of these funds go toward the acquisition and demolition of repetitively flooded structures.”

“The remaining land is then deed restricted as open space to ensure nothing is constructed on the property in the future,” said Steve Ferryman, Ohio EMA’s mitigation branch chief. “Elevating homes in place above flood levels, and the construction of community safe rooms to protect lives during a tornado are examples of other frequently funded project types.”

Mitigation project priorities are identified in local hazard mitigation plans. In Ohio, most mitigation projects address the hazards of flooding or wind, Ferryman said.

In accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines, the application period for two Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) grant programs — the Flood Mitigation Assistance program and the Pre-Disaster Mitigation program – begins in August.

There are two application deadline dates for Ohio applicants:

August 4 — Communities/counties considering the development of an application for PDM or FMA must complete the HMA pre-application form and email it to Ohio EMA.

September 29 — Date for all applications to be submitted to Ohio EMA for review and comment prior to final submittal to FEMA in November.

Additional information on the Ohio grant deadlines and the HMA grant programs is available on Ohio EMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance webpage.