Submitted information

Grace Bible Church of Van Wert will hold Vacation Bible School this year on Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

Children ages 3 through fifth grade are invited to have fun learning “Soul Survivor” skills through daily Bible puppetry lessons, competing in outdoor games, cool crafts, fast action music, team competitions, fun skits, and snacks each evening.

Grace Bible Church is located at 603 Airport Ave. (off South Shannon Street) in Van Wert. Call 419.238.2900 or 419.238.0734 (leave a message) or check the church out on Facebook to register.