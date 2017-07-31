Submitted information

The Gospel Heralds of Appalachian Bible College (ABC) will present a concert Sunday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, corner of Jennings and Mendon roads in Van Wert.

The team of seven students will present vocal and instrumental selections, along with personal testimonies for an engaging presentation for all ages. A brief introduction to Appalachian Bible College, West Virginia’s only accredited Bible college, is also included in this event of worship and challenge.

Specializing in preparing men and women for vocational church-related ministries, ABC provides quality Christian education in a picturesque mountain setting, just outside Beckley, West Virginia. Each member of the Gospel Heralds is enrolled in one of ABC’s degree programs, which prepare students for a life of Christian service, both at home and abroad.

Pastor Steve Robinson, the congregation of First Baptist, and the ABC concert team, invite area residents to be their guests for this admission-free community event.

For more information about the concert or the church, contact the church office at 419.238.0333, or log onto the church’s website at www.fbcvw.com.