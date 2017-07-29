Gene Autry Ray, 77, of Pleasant Township, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, with his family by his side at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 13, 1940, in Hardy, Kentucky, the son of Enos and Elmay (Maynard) Ray, who both preceded him in death. On January 29, 1960, in Columbus, he married the former Brenda J. Johnson, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Paul E. (Debra) Ray of Van Wert; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Virgil (Barbara) Ray of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Harles (Janice) Ray of Hardy, Kentucky; a sister, Dottie (Bob) Bolton of Van Wert; three sisters-in-law, Hilo Ray, Patty (Tommy) Dotson of Palm Coast, Florida, and Donna (Tony) Miller of Wise, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Sandy) Johnson of Roanoke, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews

A son, Douglas L. Ray (in 1984); two brothers, Ervin and Ronnie Ray; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Terry Johnson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, at Calvary Evangelical Church, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or Calvary Missions.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.