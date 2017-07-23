Submitted information

Van Wert County was hit hard again with heavy rains late Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, the southeast part of the county in Jennings Township had another 5 inches dumped on the area. The deluge caused the closing of some roads in that area, with a number of roads also having high water, including Ohio 116 and 117. Farm fields looked like lakes again and creeks were well out of their banks.

McCoy said he is watching Jennings Creek and the Auglaize River closely, as this could again cause flooding for the Delphos area. The northern half of the county recorded anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the southern half of the county experiencing between 3 and 3½ inches, with the exception of the areas south of Elgin and Converse where the 5 inches fell, which also affected the town of Monticello. Spencerville in Allen County also reported over 5 inches from this round of storms.

The EMA director added there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night as a weak cold front moves through the area. The coming week should start out dry, with the return of thunderstorms in the forecast next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.