Frances “Fran” Wienken, 80, of Spencerville, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Care Center, surrounded by family members, where she was a patient since Thursday, July 13.

She was born June 8, 1937, in Spencer Township, Allen County (near Landeck), the daughter of Othmer M. and Theresa (Etzkorn) Wienken, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include five brothers and sisters, Mary Siefker, Agnes Wienken, and Clara Wienken, all of Delphos, Leon Wienken of Van Wert, and Herman (Nell Jean) Wienken of Venedocia.

Several siblings, including a half-brother, Arnold Wienken; and brothers and sisters, George Wienken, Paul Wienken, James Wienken, Loretta Becker, and Rosie Hart; and a brother-in-law, Richard Siefker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

There will be a rosary service beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the church, but no visitation has been scheduled.

Funeral arrangements were made by Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.