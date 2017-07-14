To the Editor:

The Holiday at Home Committee would like to thank all of the donors that supported the Fourth of July fireworks by their donations. Those include the following:

Van Wert County Foundation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Brennan Profit, Leland Smith Insurance, Cooper Farms, Wallace Plumbing, State Farm Agent Trisha Fast, Ace Hardware, Star Rentals, Elks Lodge 1197, The Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Sparetime LLC (Olympic Lanes), Braun Industries, Citizens National Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan, Choice One, Alexander & Bebout, and Brookside.

The committee still has a shortfall of dollars to finalize the payment for the fireworks. If anyone is interested in supporting the event, please feel free to forward a check to the Van Wert County Foundation, marked “fireworks”.

Thank you,

Holiday at Home Committee