Fourth fireworks donors thanked
To the Editor:
The Holiday at Home Committee would like to thank all of the donors that supported the Fourth of July fireworks by their donations. Those include the following:
Van Wert County Foundation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Brennan Profit, Leland Smith Insurance, Cooper Farms, Wallace Plumbing, State Farm Agent Trisha Fast, Ace Hardware, Star Rentals, Elks Lodge 1197, The Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Sparetime LLC (Olympic Lanes), Braun Industries, Citizens National Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan, Choice One, Alexander & Bebout, and Brookside.
The committee still has a shortfall of dollars to finalize the payment for the fireworks. If anyone is interested in supporting the event, please feel free to forward a check to the Van Wert County Foundation, marked “fireworks”.
Thank you,
Holiday at Home Committee
