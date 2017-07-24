Submitted information

First United Methodist Preschool welcomes JaNahn Evans as the new 3- and 4-year-olds teacher for the 2017-2018 school year.

Evans is a mother of four with years of experience working with children while substitute teaching, coaching, and volunteering in her church children’s program. She is an advocate for education and Christian beliefs, and is committed to creating a respectful and caring environment where children are encouraged to learn, become powerful thinkers, and have confidence in their own abilities.

First United Methodist Preschool is currently accepting registrations; contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, to register or register online at www.fumpreschool.com.