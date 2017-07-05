Submitted information

Help is on the way! The rescue team is eager and ready to serve boys and girls who attend this year’s Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church on July 24-27, from 6:45-9 p.m. Registration the first night is at 6:30 p.m. “Rescue Zone: Saved by God’s Power!” is the theme of the 2017 VBS at First Baptist.

All boys and girls ages 4 through sixth grade are invited to join the Rescue Crew as it takes a look at the lives of some Bible heroes and discover how God helps people today reach others with the “Good News”. Throughout the week, children will discover interesting facts about various rescue workers serving in the community, such as law enforcement officials, firefighters, and EMS workers, the National Guard, park rangers, and the Coast Guard. Each evening will be packed with stories, music, games, crafts, refreshments, and surprises.

For those living in Van Wert, transportation is available for VBS. Call the church office today 419.238.0333 to request a ride. First Baptist Church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon roads in Van Wert. Invite friends and plan to be there each night.

Boys and girls eager to learn more stories about Bible heroes can call the First Baptist storyline toll free at 877.509.3476 to listen to exciting Bible stories. There’s a different story every day.