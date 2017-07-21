Submitted information

Some fire crews spent the night on the barn fire Wednesday. Once daybreak came, fire crews rotated out and continued to fight the straw fire. The Van Wert Red Cross Disaster Team canteened firefighters and supplied cots for those who spent the night.

While at the barn scene, fire crews and the Red Cross Disaster Team were dispatched to an apartment fire in Payne. The apartments were not occupied at the time of the fire.

Once the apartment fire was out, crews returned to the barn fire and called Paulding County ladder truck in to attack the fire from above.

Fire crews went back down to a skeleton crew at midnight. Fire departments will monitor the fire overnight again and determine the next move Friday morning.

Fire crews have battled the extreme heat and humidity during this period and used rotations in order to keep hydrated, while the Red Cross has provided drinks to help with hydration.