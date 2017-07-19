Last Saturdays! at the Van Wert Farm & Art Market scheduled Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., so stop by for some fresh stuff, baked goods, and food!

Live music and zany antics came from John Reichle, who has been thrilling audiences with his awesome guitar talents and spunky stories for many years. Experience at varied venues throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, the riffs coming off the strings of his guitar guaranteed toe-tapping.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays running through September 30. Growers and makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

Dani Herrera of Toledo will be joining us, beginning August 12, with an opening party from 1-5 p.m., to exhibit her amazing creations made out of recycled cloth, paper, and other found objects. Her pieces will be for sale and are priced very reasonably.

Come check out what can be done with zippers and other strange media. August Bordelois of Cleveland will follow in September with his large, enigmatic paintings

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. – noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

Summer Art Camp The third summer art camp will be held August 8–11. We will be exploring the stories of the Lakota Sioux with corresponding art projects. Sign up soon, space is limited!

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook for featured projects.

