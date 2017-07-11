Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is holding registration for flag football, volleyball and fall soccer through August 14th. You can register one of three ways: online at www.vwymca.org, at the YMCA front desk or by calling 419-238-0443.

Flag football games will be held at Camp Clay on Thursdays, September 7 through October 12. Soccer matches will be held at Camp Clay on Saturdays, September 9 through October 14, and volleyball matches will be held on Mondays at the YMCA, September 5 through October 9.

The cost for any of these youth sports is $15 each for family YMCA members, $25 for Youth YMCA members, and $60 for non members. There will be a $10 late fee for any registrations after August 14.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.